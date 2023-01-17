Military Mind 17.01

This episode of our programme covers the Russian missile strike which took aim at an apartment building in Dnipro; Moscow’s gearing up for a massive offensive in the near future; how foreigners living in Russia that are applying for Russian citizenship are now being offered a passport in exchange for volunteer service in the army; and other relevant updates from the Russian invasion on Ukraine.
