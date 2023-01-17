Rock Rachon 17.01

This episode of “Rock Rachon” takes the ever-widening scandal in the European Parliament as its focus – Qatargate. The scandal involves now higher and higher echelons of European administration where business based on left-liberal politics is put on display for all. The programme also discusses the topic of equipment meant for donation to the Ukrainian army – and decisions that are to be made in Davos, where the dispute over the release of Leopards tanks is currently taking place.