EP should deal with own internal rule-of-law issues before lecturing Poland: Polish President

The European Parliament (EP) should cease its criticism of Poland for alleged rule-of-law issues when it has itself been unable to stop corruption in its own ranks, Polish President Andrzej Duda said during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

Duda made the comment referring to Qatargate, a corruption scandal in which senior EP officials, including the parliament’s vice president, have been accused of accepting bribes in return for lobbying for the interests of Qatar and Morocco.

“First of all, representatives of EU and European institutions should finally stop throwing around the rule-of-law platitudes which, as one can see, do not have much to do with their own actions,” the Polish head of state pointed out dryly.

Duda also observes that the EP scandal had not been duly revealed by the EU institutions, but by Belgian and French prosecutors.

“They should draw conclusions from that,” the Polish president added. “Instead of lecturing others, they should start dealing with the rule of law in their own ranks,” he stressed.

Rule-of-law conflict

Poland has been embroiled in a protracted rule-of-law conflict with EU institutions ever since the ruling conservative camp made a number of changes to the country’s judicial system that alarmed the EU.

The European Commission has locked Poland out of much-needed billions of euros in a post-pandemic recovery fund until Warsaw reverses some of the changes.