German Chancellor Scholz designates new Minister of Defence

On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz designated a new Minister of Defence to replace Christine Lambrecht, after accepting her resignation the day before. Ms Lambrecht is to be replaced by Boris Pistorius, who up until now served as Minister for Interior and Sports for the state of Lower Saxony.

“I have asked Boris Pistorius to become German defence minister,” said Chancellor Scholz when announcing Mr Pistorius’s new assignment. “He is not just a friend and a good politician but he is also someone who has huge experience in security policy issues and someone who has previously cooperated very closely with the Bundeswehr [German military] in his previous function. He is also someone who has the necessary power and calm for such a large task in light of the current change of times.”

Boris Pistorius, 62 years old, is a lawyer and a fellow SPD party member of Chancellor Scholz. Pistorius has served as the State of Lower Saxony’s Minister for Interior and Sports since 2013 and has been a member of the Lower Saxon Landtag since 2017. Prior to being elected to his federal state’s Landtag, he served as a representative of Lower Saxony in the Bundesrat, Germany’s upper house of parliament, which represents individual federal states and whose members are appointed by their respective Landtags.

While in the Bundesrat, he was also a member of the German-Russian Friendship Group put together in co-operation with the Russian Federation Council, the Russian upper house of parliament.

Privately, Pistorius is a widower and father of two, and since 2016 has been in a relationship with Doris Schröder-Köpf, ex-wife of party colleague and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder. Mr Schröder has worked for numerous Russian state-owned energy companies, including Nord Stream AG, Rosneft, and Gazprom, since leaving public office.

“The Bundeswehr must adapt to a new situation which arose due to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. It is important to me to let the soldiers participate very closely in this process,” Pistorius told the press “The army can rest assured that whenever necessary, I will stand up for them. I want to make the Bundeswehr strong for the times that lie ahead of us.”

Pistorius’s nomination to the post of the Minister of Defence comes in the wake of the resignation of Christine Lambrecht, who has been blamed for failing to get the Bundeswehr back in shape quickly despite a EUR 100 billion special fund being agreed on for that purpose after Russia invaded Ukraine.