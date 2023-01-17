Russia must fail in war says Polish president

Duda made the statement at a press briefing on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland, where he is participating in the 2023 World Economic Forum.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Russia must lose the war in Ukraine for the world to be safe, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said.

Duda made the statement at a press briefing on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland, where he is participating in the 2023 World Economic Forum.

Russia’s invasion, Duda also said, has failed, and the campaign in Ukraine is being scaled back.

“Today, Russia seems to be thinking more about how to get out of all this unscathed,” he argued.

“Well, Russia must not be allowed to get out of it unscathed… that is, with a feeling that it has gained something, that it has achieved some success,” Duda said.

“For it to be safe for the world, Russia must fail in this war,” he continued, adding that if it won it would “start another one soon.”

Duda also referred to Poland’s decision to donate to Kyiv Leopard main battle tanks purchased from Germany as part of a broader international coalition.

“I hope that Germany will also give Ukraine tanks from its own resources and together with our allies we will collect a fair number of them and this will support the defenders of Ukraine,” he said.

Germany holds the export license for the Leopards, so Poland needs Berlin’s approval to hand them over to Ukraine.