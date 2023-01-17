Poland backs Germany’s plan for tribunal for Russian war crimes

"I was pleased to hear Annalena Baerbock's appeal to set up a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes in Ukraine," Rau wrote. Pictured Dnipro, Ukraine after the Russian attack.

Poland has supported German calls for the establishment of an international tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Since its invasion of Ukraine in February last year, Russia has been accused of numerous crimes including the deliberate targeting of civilians, torture and rape.

Annalena Baerbock, the German foreign minister, said in The Hague on Monday that she supported setting up a special tribunal that would prosecute Russian leaders for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine.

Taking to social media on Tuesday Zbigniew Rau, her Polish counterpart, backed the German.

“I was pleased to hear Annalena Baerbock’s appeal to set up a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes in Ukraine,” Rau wrote.

He added that Poland’s stance on the necessity to bring the perpetrators to justice had been clear since Russia invaded Ukraine.

“It is a clear signal that we’ve been strengthening the justice coalition,” the Polish minister said.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is currently conducting an investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine, and its chief prosecutor has described Ukraine as “a crime site”.

However, the ICC has no jurisdiction over Russia as Moscow has not signed the Rome Statue, which established the ICC.