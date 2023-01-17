Slovak PM agrees to early elections after failing to secure parliament majority

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger stated on Tuesday that he would start discussions on holding early elections after his attempt to gain a majority in parliament failed, following a lost no-confidence vote.

Slovakia’s government lost the no-confidence vote in December after its former ruling partner, the libertarian Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party, joined the opposition to defeat the cabinet.

The Slovak Parliament has expressed no confidence in the government of Eduard Heger, and early parliamentary elections will be held in the country.

The next early elections may be held in May-June 2023. pic.twitter.com/BXtNpl5pzw

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 15, 2022

The Slovak PM tried to cobble together a new majority in the 150-seat parliament, where a number of parties saw defections in recent months but threw in the towel after the SaS rejected negotiations on Tuesday.

“With today, I consider all attempts to establish a new 76 (majority) to be closed,” Heger said in a statement.

He added that he would invite political leaders of his former coalition for talks on Wednesday on holding parliamentary elections later this year, before the regular election due in February 2024. Heger stated that autumn is the “most realistic” time to hold new elections.

A possible change of power

Opinion polls have given the opposition, including the Smer party of former Prime Minister Robert Fico, a lead over current government parties.

Slovakia sends the latest batch of 30 IFVs to Ukraine

Slovakia handed over the latest batch of 30 BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), which Bratislava had promised in the Summer to deliver to Kyiv,…

see more

Fico has been outspoken against weapons supplies to Ukraine, marking a potential change in the NATO country’s stance on the Russian invasion of Slovakia’s neighbour.

Internal disputes

SaS left Heger’s government in September after disputes with ruling party OLANO’s leader, Igor Matovic, who has since resigned as finance minister.

Matovic’s exit helped win SaS’s support to approve a 2023 budget at the end of December.

Nonetheless, Matovic remains the head of OLANO, built as an anti-corruption movement with a strong Catholic and social-conservative faction.