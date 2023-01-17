EC Head supports branding Iran’s Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organisation

Ursula von der Leyem, the President of the European Commission, said on Tuesday that she backed listing Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) a terrorist organisation in response to the “trampling” of “fundamental human rights” in the country.

Ties between the EU and Iran have deteriorated over the past months for a number of reasons. Several European nationals have been detained by Tehran, all in the wake of the regime’s violent crackdown on protests sparked by the death of a young woman following her detention by the country’s morality police for a supposed violation of the country’s strict dress code applied to women. The EU has strongly criticised Tehran for the violence used against protestors, as well as for sentencing some of the protestors to death.

“The reaction of Iran regime is atrocious and horrible and they are trampling over fundamental human rights,” Ms von der Leyen told reporters while at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

The European Union is discussing a possible fourth round of sanctions against Tehran over this crackdown and additionally Iran’s supply of weapons to Russia, which is continuing its aggression against Ukraine. Diplomatic sources have said members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will be added to the sanctions list next week.

But some member states have called for the bloc to go further and classify the Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation.

Outside of the bloc, the U.S. already recognises the IRGC as a terrorist organisation, and the U.K. is expected to make the decision in the coming weeks.

“We are looking indeed at a new round of sanctions and I would support also listing the Revolutionary Guards. I have heard several ministers asking for that and I think they are right,” von der Leyen said.

Designating the IRGC as a terrorist group would mean that it would become a criminal offence to belong to the group, attend its meetings, and carry its logo in public.

Set up after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect the Shi’ite clerical ruling system, the Guards have great sway in Iran, controlling swathes of the economy and armed forces and put in charge of Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programmes.

Another bone of contention between Iran and the EU, and more broadly the West, are the failing efforts to revive nuclear talks (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA).

“All these components: human rights, delivering arms to Russia and blocking the final agreement on JCPOA have been negative factors and I think the EU is more and more reacting. It’s important we react strongly,” said the Finnish Foreign Minister, Pekka Haavisto. adding that there was still debate among EU members on sanctions and the listing of the IRGC.