Qatargate: Panzeri drops appeal against pre-trial detention

Former EU lawmaker Pier Antonio Panzeri, currently being held in custody in Brussels as a result of an investigation into alleged corruption at the European Parliament, dropped his appeal against his pre-trial detention, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The ex-MEP’s lawyer Laurent Kennes declined to comment on the case as he arrived at the courthouse for a hearing on Tuesday.

Later the prosecutor issued a statement saying Panzeri had dropped his appeal for “personal reasons,” and had not attended the hearing.

Pier Panzeri

Panzeri is one of four people with links to the parliament charged with participating in activities of a purported criminal organisation, money laundering and corruption.

The investigation focuses on cash and gifts allegedly used by Qatar to influence decision-making at the European Parliament.

Pier Panzeri is suspected of receiving payments from Qatar and Morocco with the aim of influencing people working at the European Parliament.

Silvia Panzeri

On Monday, an Italian court agreed to hand over Silvia Panzeri to the Belgian authorities, the daughter of Pier Panzeri, also suspected of involvement in the Qatargate scandal that has rocked the European Parliament.

The daughter of former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri can now be extradited to Belgium to face charges in the ongoing European Parliament corruption scandal, after a verdict by an Italian court.https://t.co/BTLase1YAS

— POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) January 16, 2023

An appeals court in the northern city of Brescia informed that Silvia Panzeri could now be extradited after having twice postponed a ruling pending a report on conditions in Belgian jails.

Her lawyers had said last month the request should have been rejected because of the overcrowding in Belgian jails, and the judges then asked for information from Brussels on its prison system, which had taken several weeks to arrive.