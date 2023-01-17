Polish gov’t plans to cushion excessive increase of heating costs

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The Polish government has adopted an amendment to the law on support for heat recipients in connection with the current situation on the energy market.

Having adopted a draft on additional support to households and public utility institutions such as hospitals, schools or kindergartens, the government plans to offer a mechanism limiting price growth for heat recipients to 40 percent in comparison with the price which was in force on September 30, 2022, the Prime Minister’s Office reported after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

If the heat supply price increases by more than 40 percent, power companies will receive compensation, so that heat recipients should not be burdened by the excessive increase of heating costs.

The new measure is planned to replace the to-date support mechanism on February 1.