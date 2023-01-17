Foreign firms invest nearly EUR 4 bln in Poland

In 2022, foreign companies invested EUR 3.7 billion in Poland through the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH), EUR 200 million more than in the previous year and EUR 1 billion more than in 2020, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

PAIH wrote that the foreign direct investments (FDI) promise to secure close to 14,000 new jobs.

PAIH also reported an over 20-percent rise in approved investment projects (126 in 2022 against 96 in 2021).

Commenting on the PAIH report, Grzegorz Piechowiak, a deputy development and technology minister in charge of foreign investment, said the past years had seen Poland transform from a cheap labour source to a provider of highly qualified R&D staff.

“We are showing that uncertainty on the markets, the post-pandemic world economy and war in Ukraine cannot stop the inflow of investment to Poland,” he said.

According to PAIH, Germany is the main source of FDI in Poland with investments worth EUR 1.4 billion. The second is Switzerland with EUR 611 million in investments and third is Japan with investments worth over EUR 320 million.