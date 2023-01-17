At least eight shot at during MLK Day event in Florida

At least eight people were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Monday.

One person remains in critical condition, ABC affiliate WBPF reported.

The shooting took place at 520 pm ET (2220 GMT) during the MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day. Officials said there were more than 1,000 people at the event.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting started from a disagreement. No arrests have been made yet, local media reported.