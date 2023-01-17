Goldman Sacks: expected mass culling of staff begins

Staff at Goldman Sachs are bracing for news on whether they will keep their jobs on Wednesday, as the U.S. investment bank begins a sweeping cost-cutting drive that could see its 49,000-strong global workforce shrink by thousands.

The long-anticipated jobs cull at the Wall Street titan, expected to represent the biggest contraction in headcount since the financial crisis, is likely to affect most of the bank’s major divisions, with its under-fire investment banking arm facing the deepest cuts, a source told Reuters this month.

Just over 3,000 employees will be dismissed, a Reuters source said on January 9.

The cuts began in Asia on Wednesday, where Goldman completed cutting back its private wealth management unit and let go 16 private bank staff across its Hong Kong, Singapore and China offices, a source with knowledge of the matter said. About eight staff were also laid off in Goldman’s research department in Hong Kong, the source added, with layoffs ongoing in the investment bank and other divisions.

The New York Post reported that Goldman Sachs’ CEO David Solomon “e-mailed calendar invites that called targeted employees to phoney ‘business meetings’ at its New York headquarters” last week.

Once the employees arrived at the conference room – some as early as 7.30 a.m. – they were told by their managers that they were being fired.