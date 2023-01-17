LIVE: Day 328 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukraine urged the West to speed up its supply of weapons, with the city of Dnipro reeling from a Russian missile strike that killed at least 40 people in an apartment block and Ukrainian troops under increased pressure on the eastern front.

07:45CET

The removal of the ruins of the destroyed apartment building in #Dnipro has been going on for over 63 hours. 90% of the wreckage has been dismantled, stated Head of #Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Reznichenko. pic.twitter.com/HIHlWW2b7t

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 17, 2023