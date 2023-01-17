World News 16.01

In its relentless aggression against Ukraine, Russia keeps trying to draw support from the Belarusian regime; the U.S. and South Korea are holding military exercises as tensions on the Korean peninsula rise; and Italy’s most-wanted mafia boss is finally in custody. This and much more in Monday’s edition of World News.

Germany’s Defence Minister, Christine Lambrecht, has announced her resignation, which is just the latest blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s policies whose cabinet is facing widespread criticism from its international partners, and likewise domestically, for its lukewarm reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. TVP World invited Robert Pszczel, former diplomat and director at the NATO information office in Moscow, to discuss Berlin’s approach to the ongoing war.