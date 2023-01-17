Rock Rachon 16.01

On the first-ever Monday episode of „Rock Rachon” we talk with journalist Joe Lindsley about the atrocious attack on a residential building, that has killed at least 40 innocent Ukrainians. Joe talks about Russia using Soledar as a cover for their defeat in Bakhmut. We also talk about the Christmas in Ukraine which Joe argues, should be a hint for the US conservatives, that Ukraine is the defender of traditional values, and not Russia.
