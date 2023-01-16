EU citizens see Poland as main aid provider for Ukrainian refugees

Poland was recognised as the top EU country being involved in helping refugees from Ukraine since its invasion by Russia in February 2022. This result was decided on by 29 percent of the respondents from Austria, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

Second place was Germany and third was Italy with 13.4 percent and 11.2 percent respectively.

Most votes for Poland seen as the main supporter of Ukrainian refugees was from the Netherlands (42.1 percent).

Those named as least involved in the help for Ukrainians were Cyprus, Denmark, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Slovakia and Slovenia (each at 0.2 percent).

The computer-assisted survey was carried out between the months of November and December in 2022, based on national samples from 1,000 citizens.