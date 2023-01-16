Business Arena 16.01

In Monday’s episode, Business Arena: Poland’s reliability as a lender as estimated by Fitch remains unchanged, staying at “A-”. The rating agency has not upped the Polish rating when things were good nor lowered it when there was a slowdown. TVP World invited Piotr Bielski of Santander Bank to shed more light on this issue. And the second of the episode’s main topics was the World Economic Forum in Davos, the first one not being held online since three years of the COVID-19 pandemic.