U.K. teachers announce strike, joining other employee groups in industrial action

Teachers in England and Wales on Monday announced they would take strike action, joining other trade unions that have already opted to stage industrial action. Last week, railway workers went on strike, and also on Monday tens of thousands of nurses announced a third wave of strikes set to take place in February. The disruption of key services caused by their disgruntled employees adds further pressure on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The National Education Union (NEU) announced the first strike would take place on February 1, a day when 100,000 public sector workers are due to strike in what could become Britain’s biggest day of co-ordinated industrial action for decades.

23,400 schools in England and Wales will be impacted by the school strikes. Teachers in Scotland have already held strikes, forcing many schools to close.

The NEU, Britain’s largest education union, with around 500,000 members, said the government had offered its members a 5 percent pay rise, which it says equated to a pay cut what with inflation having gone above 10 percent.

“This is not about a pay rise but correcting historic real-terms pay cuts,” NEU General Secretaries Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney said in a joint statement.

The government has said it cannot afford big wage rises and warned that any big boost to salaries would exacerbate the inflation problem.

Furthermore, education minister Gillian Keegan said it was “deeply disappointing” that the NEU had voted to strike.

“Talks with union leaders are ongoing and any strike action from one union will have a damaging impact on pupils’ education and wellbeing,” she said in a statement.

According to the NEU, some 90 percent of its members in England voted in favour of the industrial action on a turnout of 53 percent, while in Wales, 92 percent voted yes to action on a 58 percent turnout, in both cases meeting the legal turnout threshold for action to proceed.

Last week, a strike ballot by a different teachers’ union in England fell short of the required turnout threshold, whereas on Monday a separate union for headteachers said it was considering re-running a ballot on industrial action after it also missed the threshold for strike action, possibly due to disruption caused by a strike of postal workers.

Nurses’ demands still not met

Sunak is coming under increasing pressure to try to resolve pay disputes with hundreds of thousands of workers following months of strikes which have caused widespread disruption.

On Monday, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said its members in England and Wales would walk out for 12 hours each on February 6 and 7, if “progress is not made by the end of January” in pay negotiations with the government.

RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen accused the PM of forcing the organisation’s hand by refusing to negotiate but added that her “olive branch to the government – asking them to meet me halfway and begin negotiations – is still there. They should grab it.”

The fresh strikes in February will follow walkouts by nurses in mid-December, which happened to be RCN’s first-ever national strike, as well as strikes scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday (January 18 and 19) this week.

The RCN says salaries for experienced nurses are 20 percent lower in real terms as a result of below-inflation pay increases since 2010, forcing many nurses to quit and contributing to record vacancies at the NHS, thereby adding to the strain on the National Health Service (NHS) healthcare system.

Millions of patients are on waiting lists for hospital treatment, and emergency departments are unable to see patients promptly. Ambulance workers have also launched their own industrial action over pay.

According to the health department, nurses’ initial demands amounted to a 19 percent pay rise, which it said was unaffordable in the current economic climate. The RCN has subsequently indicated a willingness to compromise on those demands.