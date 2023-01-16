EU sees Poland as main supporter of Ukrainian refugees

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

EU citizens see Poland as the main provider of aid to war refugees from Ukraine according to a survey run in nine EU countries.

Poland was named as the EU country most involved in aiding refugees from Russia-invaded Ukraine by 29 percent of respondents in Austria, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

Second and third place belonged to Germany and Italy with 13.4 percent and 11.2 percent, respectively.

Most indications of Poland as the main supporter of Ukrainians came from the Netherlands (42.1 percent).

Named as the least involved in aiding Ukrainian refugees were Cyprus, Denmark, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Slovakia and Slovenia (each 0.2 percent).

The computer-assisted survey was run at the turn of November and December on national samples of 1,000 adult citizens.