Up to 700,000 Ukrainian children may have been kidnapped by the Russians, report shows

The Russian occupying forces may have forcibly deported up to 700,000 children from Ukraine, said the representative of the non-governmental organisation Regional Center for Human Rights, Kateryna Rashevska, quoted by the Ukrainska Pravda portal.

“Most minors are being deported to Russia together with their legal guardians, but the occupiers have also kidnapped approximately 1,500 to 2,000 orphans. At least 400 children were placed in Russian families. Little Ukrainians found themselves in various regions of the aggressor state, from Dagestan and the Murmansk region to Sakhalin,” Rashevska said.





As the activist stresses, such actions by the Kremlin show the desire on the part of the authorities in Moscow to perform a “genocide of the Ukrainian nation.”

On January 13, the US Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Michael Carpenter, announced that since the beginning of 2023 alone the Russians have managed to kidnap and transport about 2,000 Ukrainian children. The diplomat also drew attention to reports claiming that lists of people born in 2005-2006 are already being drawn up in occupied Donetsk and Lugansk, of who will be sent to the front when they will reach adulthood.





Earlier, Ukrainian authorities had explained they had no way of verifying the number of children deported to Russia. The data published by Ukrainians document confirmed and verified cases, but – as the Ukrainians are pointing out – they are far from complete.





Currently, the government’s Children of War website is reporting 13,899 cases of deportation and the repatriation of 125 children. According to these figures, at least 455 children were killed and 897 injured as a result of the Russian aggression. At least 336 children have been declared missing by the Ukrainian police.