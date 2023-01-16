Scientists discover remains of megaraptors in Chile’s Patagonia

Chile’s Patagonia region scientists are unearthing the dinosaur fossils that were found outside Antarctica, including the remains of megaraptors – a species that dominated the region’s food chain before their mass extinction.

Fossils of megaraptors, as of some 70 million years ago, have been found with sizes up to 10 metres long, according to the Journal of South American Earth Sciences.

“We were missing a piece,” the director of the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH), Marcelo Leppe said.

“We knew where there were large mammals, there would also be large carnivores, but we hadn’t found them yet,” the researcher added.

The remains, found in Chile’s far south Rio de las Chinas Valley in the Magallanes Basin in 2016-2020, also contained curious and unusual remains of unenlagia, that were velociraptor-like dinosaurs likely covered by feathers.

The specimens, according to University of Chile researcher Jared Amudeo, are much different than those found in Argentina or Brasil.

“It could be a new species, which is very likely, or belong to another family of dinosaurs that are closely related,” he said.

The study gives more information on the meteorite impact on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula that may have set off the reptile’s extinction around 65 million years ago.

Chilean Antarctic Institute director Leppe pointed to the sharp change in the region’s climate over time.

“The enormous variation we are seeing, the biological diversity, was also responding to very powerful environmental stimuli,” Mr Leppe said.

“This world was already in crisis before [the meteorite] and this is evidenced in the rocks of the Rio de las Chinas Valley,” he said.