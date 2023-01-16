California: six people killed in home shooting, including infant

Six people, including a 17-year-old mother and a six-month old baby, were killed in a shooting at a home in Goshen, California, on Monday, authorities said, describing the attack as targeted and calling it a “horrific massacre.”

Six victims were shot dead at the 6800 Block of Harvest Road, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters on Monday.

He added there were at least two suspects who had not been caught.

Six people killed in mass shooting in Goshen, California.

Tulare County Sheriff says multiple calls came in about gunshots in the area of Harvest & Rd. 68. Initially callers thought it was an active shooter because of how many rounds were being fired.

“We also believe that this is not a random act of violence. We believe that this was a targeted family. We believe that there are gang associations involved in this scene, as well as potential narcotics investigations,” Boudreaux said.

The official added that narcotics search warrants had been conducted by the sheriff’s office at that residence last week.

Authorities responded after multiple shots were heard fired and found the victims while they were arriving on the scene, some on the street while others were found in the house.

One victim found alive and wounded when authorities arrived on the scene was later pronounced dead at a hospital, Boudreaux said without sharing further details.

“I do have more information but I am not at liberty to discuss at this point,” he said. “We have potential information, which will hopefully lead to potential suspects.”