Eastern Express 16.01

Pakistan is a country considered extremely susceptible to Chinese influence. The two nations have been regional partners for years, and both assure this to be the case regardless of what the ruling faction in Islamabad is. What do the two countries have in common, and what kind of influence does China exert on Pakistan? TVP World prepared a report on the matter and invited Adnan Aamir, a journalist for Nikkei Asia, to shed more light on the issue.