Pole dies after crashing car into Brandenburg Gate

According to an eyewitness, the car was moving through the city at the speed of about 120 km an hour.

Clemens Bilan/PAP/EPA

A 26-year-old Pole died on Sunday evening in Berlin after crashing his car into the city’s Brandenburg Gate, the Polish consul in Berlin reported on Monday.

Earlier, the man was seen driving his car “with excessive speed” through the centre of Berlin, the consul wrote on Twitter.

The circumstances of the accident are as yet unclear and are being investigated. Berlin police have said it was highly improbable that it was a politically motivated attack, but stressed that “nothing can be ruled out” at this stage of the inquiry.