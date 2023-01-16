Using anti-ship missiles on civilians is a war crime of itself: Ukrainian MP

TVP World invited Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko to talk about the latest developments in Ukraine, focusing on the rocket attack in Dnipro, as well as the situation in Kyiv. Rounding up the interview, Mr Goncharenko addressed the collective support of the West in aiding Ukraine to push back against Russia, and to prevent further attacks similar to the ones that have taken place.
