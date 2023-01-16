Lewandowski grabs goal and assist as Barcelona win Spanish Super Cup

Robert Lewandowski won his first trophy as a Barcelona player and the 27th of his illustrious career. His Barca side defeated European champions Real Madrid 3:1 in Riyadh, in which the Polish marksman scored and assisted.

It was a relatively comfortable victory for the Catalans as their young homegrown midfield wizards Gavi and Pedri dictated proceedings throughout. Gavi scored and set one up before Pedri completed Barcelona’s scoring in the 69th minute.

After a big outlay on new players in the summer Barca have started to look increasingly convincing domestically, following a disappointing group stage exit from the Champions League. They currently sit top of La Liga, three points clear of Real Madrid.

The Catalans have become heavily dependent on Lewandowski since his arrival last summer, with the Pole already racking up 20 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.

The degree of Barcelona’s dependence will soon be put to the test as the Pole will miss their next three games after the Central Madrid Court upheld his suspension earlier this month.

The Polish forward had been given an extra two-game ban on top of the standard one, following his red card against Osasuna. His gesture of disregard towards the referee earned him that ban, but Barcelona appealed the matter first to the Spanish football federation (RFEF), then the Court of Arbitration for Sports, and finally a public court in Madrid.

If Barcelona can maintain their form in his impending absence the 34-year-old striker looks well set to add to his already bulging trophy cabinet. He scooped a total of 19 trophies in eight years with Bayern Munich, plus another seven earlier on in his career with Lech Poznan and Borussia Dortmund.