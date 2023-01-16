Ukraine’s cargo ship grounded in Bosphorus strait, traffic halted

The Ukrainian cargo ship MKK 1 was grounded in Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait on Monday, causing traffic in the strait to be suspended. No damage was reported, according to shipping agents Tribeca.

As part of the assistance provided to the ship, some tugs were also sent, according to the coast guard authority.

On the Asian side of the Bosphorus, the bow of the ship carrying 13,000 tonnes of peas grounded close to the coastline.

The Turkish Mediterranean port of Mersin, which is part of the U.N. brokered Black Sea grain deal, said the ship was departing Pivdennyi at the weekend.

Palau-flagged general cargo ship was grounded at Acarburnu as it headed south on Monday, Tribeca reported.

It said no damage or spill was reported.