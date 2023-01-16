Iran to receive Su-35 fighter jets from Russia by March

Iran will get a number of Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets by March as part of a military order that includes defence systems, missiles and helicopters, the semi-official Iranian Tasnim news agency reported, citing an interview with a lawmaker.

Shahriar Heydari, who is a member of the Islamic Republic’s parliamentary commission for national security and foreign policy, did not detail the exact number of aircraft the country had ordered.

“Most of these weapons will enter the country soon. For example, the Sukhoi 35 fighter jets will arrive in Iran at the beginning of next year,” Heydari stated, referring to the Persian calendar, in which the year begins March 21.

Iran has developed closer relations to Russia since its invasion of Ukraine and has provided Moscow with military drones for its war, which has led to tighter sanctions and much condemnation from the U.S. and European Union.

The Islamic Republic has also garnered much international criticism over its deadly crackdown of anti-government protests and its use of torture and executions against dissidents.