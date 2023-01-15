Jamaican authorities seize USD 80 mln worth of cocaine in major drug bust

A ship at the port of Kingston was seized by Jamaican authorities with an estimated USD 80 million worth of cocaine.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force said in a statement late on Saturday that the shipment was hidden inside a cargo ship from South America, with an estimated street value of USD 80 million.

A search of the cargo ship turned up more than 1,500 kilograms (3,306 pounds) of cocaine, police said. Approximately 1,250 packages were divided among 50 bags, according to the Jamaica Defence Force.

Jamaica has long been used by transnational criminal organisations to move weapons and drugs, including cocaine to North America and Europe. The Jamaica Defence Force said it will continue to fight criminals who seek to exploit Jamaica’s geostrategic importance in world trade by exploiting legitimate cargo.

Neither the police nor the defence force named the ship found to be carrying the cocaine and no arrests have been made.

In October, Interpol reported that Jamaican authorities busted 500 kilograms of cocaine, worth USD 25 million, destined for Canada on a private jet.