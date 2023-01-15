Romanian authorities seize USD 4 mln of assets in Andrew Tate case

A criminal investigation into alleged human trafficking that led to the arrest of controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has led to the seizure of goods and money worth USD 3.95 million.

Earlier this week, the National Agency for the Management of Seized Assets took into administration 29 movable assets, including luxury vehicles and watches, as well as cash in various currencies.

Several cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, were spotted being transported to a storage facility from Tate’s compound in Bucharest on Saturday.

On December 29, Andrew Tate, his brother, and two Romanian female suspects were arrested on charges of forming a criminal gang to exploit six women sexually. The two have denied any wrongdoing.

This week, the Bucharest court of appeals rejected the challenge to the 30-day arrest warrant and ordered the detainees to remain in police custody.

The former Big Brother contestant, Andrew Tate, gained notoriety for his controversial remarks that were attributed as misogynistic and hate speech. The same remarks got him banned from all major social media platforms, although his Twitter account became active again in November after Elon Musk acquired the platform.