Former Afghan lawmaker shot dead in Kabul

Police reported on Sunday that unknown assailants shot dead a former Afghan lawmaker Mursal Nabizada and her bodyguard at their home in the capital, Kabul.

Following the departure of the US and its military allies, Taliban militants have taken full control of Afghanistan. Mursal Nabizada was one of the few former lawmakers to remain in Afghanistan.

The 29-year-old lawmaker was a member of the parliamentary defence commission and worked at a private non-governmental group, the Institute for Human Resources Development and Research.

After the return of the Taliban in the summer of 2021, she continued doing NGO work, which she discussed around four months ago during an appearance on local TV. She also condemned the Taliban’s increasing restrictions on Afghan women’s freedoms.

It is the first time since the takeover that a lawmaker from the previous administration has been killed in the city.

According to Molvi Hamidullah Khalid, local police chief, Nabizada and her guard were shot dead around 3 a.m. on Saturday, while her brother and another security guard were injured in the shooting. Money and jewellery were taken from the scene by a third security guard.