Kyrgyzstan: “never-freezing” lake shrouded in ice

The Issyk-Kul lake in northern Kyrgyzstan froze over due to extreme cold temperatures on Saturday.

Issyk-Kul means “warm lake” in Kyrgyz. The name was given because the water never freezes due to the lake’s depth and natural warmth of water.

The local who talked to Reuters said he and his neighbours had never seen the lake freeze.

The lake froze over during extreme cold weather in northern Kyrgyzstan, with the temperature at -30C (-22F) on Saturday.

Issyk-Kul is the seventh-deepest lake in the world, the tenth-largest by volume and the second-largest saline lake after the Caspian Sea.