Davos readies for WEF 2023 summit

Davos is getting ready on Sunday for the business and political elite that descend for the January 16-21 conference as the annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort reverts back to January.

The Swiss government will deploy as many as 5,000 military personnel to support local police. Air force jets will again circle above to enforce a no-fly zone.

WEF said on Tuesday that a record number of business and government leaders will attend this year’s meeting.

Fifty-two heads of state and government will show up next to 56 finance ministers, 19 central bank governors, 30 trade ministers and 35 foreign ministers. Heads of the United Nations, International Monetary Fund and World Trade Organisation will be among 39 leaders of international agencies.

Discussions are due to focus on short-term challenges like how to avoid the risk of a global recession in 2023 and how to ensure a failing global effort to tackle climate change.

However, recent years have seen harsh criticism of the event for being outdated, unproductive, and unimportant. Some say that by focusing mostly on global elites, the conference’s organisers forget about those most impacted by the issues the event seeks to resolve, such as global warming.