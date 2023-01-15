Young Pole comes out on top in his Dakar debut

Eryk Goczał won the race together with Oriol Mena, his Spanish pilot.

Andrew Eaton/PAP/EPA

Eryk Goczał, an 18-year-old Pole, won the Dakar SSV race in his first attempt.

It was a historic day for the Goczał family, as Eryk’s father, Marek, placed third.

Rokas Baciuska of Lithuania finished on the bottom step of the podium, 30 seconds ahead of Marek.

Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah won the Dakar Rally car crown for the fifth time while Argentine KTM rider Kevin Benavides triumphed on two wheels to take his second title in Saudi Arabia.

Dakar 2023 started on December 1, 2022 on the North Western coast of Saudi Arabia, before traveling inland towards the city of Ha’il. From there, the route continued in a South-easterly direction, bisecting the feared Empty Quarter, before finally swinging northwards towards the finish at Dammam, on Sunday, January 15.