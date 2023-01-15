Poland takes second place in World Cup team ski jumping event

You are here
Poland, which gained 1,150.5 points, was defeated by Austria (1,151.5 points).
Poland placed second in a FIS Ski Jumping World Cup team competition in Zakopane, southern Poland, on Saturday.

Germany was third and Slovenia came in fourth.

The individual competition will start at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.


