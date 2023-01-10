France: President, PM eye retirement age increase at 64 as protests loom

The French should work two years longer to age 64 before retiring, Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne said, detailing an unpopular reform of the pension system that prompted unions to call swiftly for a first day of strikes later this month.

The right to retire at a relatively young age is a thing deeply cherished in France and this reform will prove a major test for Macron’s ability to deliver change in his second term, all the more so as social discontent mounts over the cost of living.

The reform is needed to keep more seniors in work and the pension budget out of the red, the president says. The employment rate in France among 60-64 year-olds is one of the lowest among leading industrialised nations, according to data.

Borne described the long-delayed overhaul as facing up to the present reality. It now needs approval by the parliament where the president has lost his ruling majority.

Citizens sceptical about the reform

An Odoxa poll showed four in every five citizens oppose the higher retirement age.

“Nothing justifies such a brutal reform,” Laurent Berger, leader of the moderate, reform-minded CFDT union told reporters after a meeting of trade union leaders. The unions called for nationwide strikes on January 19.

🔴🇫🇷 Why is #France's decision to push back the retirement age so unpopular? According to polls, four out of every five citizens oppose it. FRANCE 24's @FloVilleminot breaks it down ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/kfnpXkhZZF

— FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) January 10, 2023

Overhauling the pension system was a central pillar of Macron’s reformist agenda when he entered the Elysee Palace in 2017. But he shelved his first attempt in 2020 as the government battled to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. The second attempt seems not to be any easier.

Macron and Borne will need to win support among conservative Les Républicains (LR) lawmakers if they are to get the reform over the line in parliament.

Borne, justifying the proposed changes, said that France’s neighbours also had to raise their retirement ages. Nonetheless, political opponents were left unimpressed.