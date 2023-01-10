14,000 Ukrainian firms established in Poland in 2022: Polish Economic Institute

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, over 1 million refugees have found a new home in Poland. This process has also been reflected by the creation of new business entities in Poland. Between January and September 2022, 3,600 jobs were created by companies from Ukrainian capital, and another 10,200 sole proprietorship businesses were established by citizens of Ukraine, according to the report by the Polish Economic Institute (PIE).

PIE said in their report that 75 percent of the surveyed companies opened a business in Poland to raise funds for themselves and their families. At the same time, 66 percent of them are declaring that they will continue operating in Poland, regardless of the situation in Ukraine.





The data was published as a report by the Polish Economic Institute “Ukrainian companies in Poland after the outbreak of war in 2022”.





In Poland, there are currently 24,100 companies of Ukrainian capital, i.e. making for as much as 25 percent of all companies of foreign capital. The available data shows that 2022 may be record-breaking as to the number of registered companies from Ukrainian capital.





You can read the full report here.