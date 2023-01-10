Eastern Express 10.01

You are here
Today on the programme, we weigh up the possibilities and scenarios for replacing Vladimir Putin as Russian president and head of the political system known as “Putinism”. Though these are more speculations than hard facts on the matter, it is nonetheless worth considering what could await the country following the inevitable departure of its leader.


