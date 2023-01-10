German police break up a protest blocking coal mine expansion

The German police began dismantling barricades and removing those taking part in the sit-in protest against the expansion of a lignite mine. The Garzweiler mine issue brings up many questions about Germany’s climate policy.

A group of masked protesters have been protesting against the Garzweiler mine for weeks. The site is run by energy firm RWE RWEG.DE in the abandoned village of Lutzerath, in the western region (land, union state) of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The treehouse activists of #Lützerath who hope they can block the expansion of the #Garzweiler coal mine – one of Europe’s largest lignite coal mines. More on #C4News tonight pic.twitter.com/umTzC6URn0

The protesters kept human chains and sit-in protests going while occupying deserted buildings in Lutzerath, intended for utilisation for the mine’s further expansion.

Riot police in #Germany move in to clear protesters who are demanding the lignite coal of the #Garzweiler stays in the ground #Lützerath #C4news pic.twitter.com/AmHZlA8IQY

“You consider this a peaceful eviction? It is ridiculous what you are doing, how are you not embarrassed?” said a protester while being dragged by the police.





The protests come after growing tensions over Germany’s climate policy, which according to many reports is set to go back to dirtier fuels.





Local police appealed to the protesters to behave peacefully.





“We have barricades that are currently being expanded in the village in particular to represent obstacles to us,” said Wilhelm Sauer, Chief Operations Officer.





The protest follows a local court decision to vacate the village, whose land and property are now in the hands of the RWE company.

Sheer scale of the Garzweiler mine is hard to take in. 35 million tonnes a year of lignite. Brown coal, the dirtiest kind of dirty fuel. The mine’s eaten up at least 45 villages so far. But now some in Germany say more coal is needed in the energy crisis. pic.twitter.com/jqINySFzPo

The Garzweiler mine is responsible for the extraction of some 25 million tonnes of lignite every year, according to RWE.