Poland’s GDP to grow by 0.7 pct in 2023 says World Bank

According to the World Bank, Poland's economy expanded by 4.4 percent in 2022.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The World Bank has downgraded Poland’s economic growth in 2023 to 0.7 percent from a 3.6-percent increase expected in June, said the bank in its report, which was published on Tuesday.

The World Bank also lowered its growth forecast for 2024, saying that Poland’s GDP was likely to rise by 2.2 percent, down by 1.5 percentage points from the earlier forecast.

