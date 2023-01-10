Helping Ukraine is important for Polish, Romanian sovereignty: Def Min

Supporting Ukraine is important for the independence of Poland and Romania, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said on Tuesday after meeting his Romanian counterpart Angel Tîlvăr.

On Tuesday, both officials together visited NATO soldiers stationed in Bemowo Piskie, north-eastern Poland, as part of a battalion battle group in the alliance’s Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) format.

“During our meeting, I expressed my gratitude for the fact that Romanian soldiers are stationed on Polish soil, that we are building interoperability between our armed forces,” Baszczak said, emphasising that the Polish-Romanian cooperation was going “very smoothly.”

Deputy Prime Minister @mblaszczak: We have a lot in common. We have very similar views on threats and appropriate responses to them. There is an opportunity to further cooperate, exchange experiences, and build the strength of the NATO [email protected] https://t.co/AvNy3xkcGg

— Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) January 10, 2023

He pointed out that both countries are undergoing the process of equipping their armies with modern Western equipment, which allows for the exchange of experience and strengthening NATO’s eastern flank at the same time.

“We also talked about supporting Ukraine – this is a process that is important for the independence of our countries,” Błaszczak said, adding that Poland and Romania strongly believe in the “will of the Ukrainian people to self-determination.”

Minister of national defence of Romania Angel Tîlvăr said that the two countries have comprehensive lists of areas in which they can cooperate. “We are part of this biggest, strongest alliance in history, the North Atlantic Alliance, but we are also partners in the EU and we enjoy very good bilateral relations,” he underlined.

Referring to the ongoing war in Ukraine, he pointed out that “three million refugees have passed through Romania and more or less 8 million tonnes of wheat, which saved countries in North Africa from starvation.”

He also thanked the welcoming conditions provided for Romanian soldiers stationed in Poland.

Enhanced Forward Presence is a @NATO initiative that was established at the summit in #Warsaw in 2016. Poland is the only state to host NATO's enhanced Forward Presence and has the status of a country contributing to #eFP @BG_Poland_eFP. https://t.co/3GUCfBzgXf

— Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) January 10, 2023

Stationed in Bemowo Piska since 2017, the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) group consists of more than 1,000 soldiers from the US, UK, Croatia and Romania. The framework state in charge is the U.S. The Romanian contingent within the group is up to some 120 soldiers strong.

The eFP was established in 2016 in Warsaw. It is based on four NATO multinational battalion battle groups deployed in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Each group has been formed by a framework state, which are respectively: United States, Germany, Canada and the United Kingdom.