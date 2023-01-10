Top-secret files from Biden’s vice presidency found at Washington think tank

Classified documents from Joe Biden’s vice-presidential term were discovered by the U.S. president’s personal attorneys at a Washington think tank in November, a White House lawyer reported on Monday.

Nearly 10 documents were found at Biden’s office at the Penn Biden Centre for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, CBS News reported earlier, adding that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland had asked the country’s attorney in Chicago to review the classified documents which have been handed over to the National Archives.

The classified material was identified by Biden’s personal attorneys on November 2, days before the midterm elections, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, released in a statement on Monday.

The Penn Biden Centre is named after Biden, who periodically used the office space from mid-2017 until the start of his 2020 presidential campaign. The White House Counsel’s Office notified the National Archives on the day the documents were discovered, Sauber said, adding that the National Archives took possession of the material on the following morning.

Sauber also confirmed the documents are not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the National Archives.

No nuclear secrets reported in discovered documents

The documents were discovered when Biden’s personal attorneys “were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Centre in Washington, D.C.,” Sauber said. He added that the White House is cooperating with the Justice Department and the National Archives.

Sauber’s statement did not mention the number of these classified documents, what they contained or their level of classification. CBS News reported that they do not contain nuclear secrets.

Representative Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, said in a statement that Biden’s attorneys “appear to have taken immediate and proper action” after finding the documents. Raskin said he had confidence Garland will “make an impartial decision about any further action that may be needed.”

The Justice Department is separately probing former President Donald Trump’s handling of highly sensitive classified documents that he retained at his Florida resort after leaving the White House in January 2021. FBI agents carried out a court-approved search on August 8 of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. About 100 documents marked as classified were among thousands of records seized.

“When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These documents were definitely not declassified,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform late on Monday.