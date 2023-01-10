Israel bans Palestinian flag in public sites

Israel’s National Security minister has ordered police to ban Palestinian flags from public sites in one of several new laws being introduced by the new cabinet led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Today I directed the Israel police to enforce the prohibition of flying any PLO flag that shows identification with a terrorist organisation from the public sphere and to stop any incitement against the State of Israel,” Ben-Gvir announced on Twitter.

הנחתי היום את משטרת ישראל לאכוף איסור הנפת כל דגל אש"ף שמגלה הזדהות עם ארגון טרור מהמרחב הציבורי ולעצור כל אירוע הסתה נגד מדינת ישראל. נילחם בטרור ובעידוד טרור בכל הכוח!

— איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) January 8, 2023

Ben-Gvir, a far-right politician known for his anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian rhetoric, drew international condemnation when he visited the Al-Aqsa mosque compound last week, a step Palestinian organisations called a “red line”.





Just in : UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard by Israeli Minister — UAE MOFAIC Statement (WAM) pic.twitter.com/ccjHgllswB

— حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) January 3, 2023

The moves carry the potential of increasing tensions after the deadliest year of the Israel-Palestinian conflict of the last twenty years, according to a report by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem.

Israeli forces killed 146 Palestinians in the West Bank in 2022 – the largest number since 2004. B'Tselem's investigation found regarding 63 (60%), 19 of them minors, that their killing was unlawful and immoral and cannot be justified. >

— B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) January 10, 2023

Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government has moved quickly against the Palestinians in retaliation to a Palestinian motion at the UN’s highest judicial body to issue its opinion on Israel’s 55-year military occupation of the West Bank.





The Israeli government is withholding nearly USD 40 mln of Palestinian tax revenues saying it will relocate the money to victims of militant attacks done by Arab terrorist groups. The government has also stripped Palestinian officials of VIP privileges and had intervened in a meeting of Arab parents discussing their children’s education, saying the Palestinian Authority has no right to do so.





The Palestinian flag stands for an important symbol in the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Last year, Israeli riot police had attacked a funeral procession after an Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, was shot while covering military action in the Jenin refugee camp. Police then brutally confiscated Palestinian flags and fired stun grenades to disperse the crowd.