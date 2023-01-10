Orlen companies get four new concessions on Norwegian Shelf

Leszek Szymański/PAP

PGNiG Upstream Norway and Lotos Norge, two Polish companies recently taken over by Poland’s leading oil and gas company PKN Orlen, have been granted stakes in four new exploration and extraction concessions on the Norwegian Shelf.

The Norwegian government, as part of its annual concession round, Awards in Predefined Areas, granted three concessions in which PGNiG Upstream Norway is a stakeholder and one in which Lotos Norge holds a stake. In total, 47 concessions were granted.

PGNiG Upstream Norway won 20-percent stakes in the PL1190 and PL1193 concessions in the Norwegian Sea and a 30-percent stake in the PL1172 concession also in the Norwegian Sea.

Lotos Exploration and Production Norge won a 20-percent stake in the PL1175 concession in the Norwegian Sea.