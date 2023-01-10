Biden admin considers nationwide ban on gas stoves: report

The Biden administration is mulling over a possible nationwide ban of gas stoves in the U.S. drawing on a report which emphasises the harmful pollutants released by the appliances.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is contemplating the action after recent research published last month in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health showed emissions from the gas stoves can cause health and respiratory problems, Bloomberg reported Monday.

Reports by the American Chemical Society and New York University Law School’s Institute for Policy Integrity concluded that gas stoves emit pollutants like nitrogen dioxide, ca​rbon monoxide and fine matter at levels deemed unsafe by the Environmental Protection Agency and World Health Organization.

The studies also linked gas stoves to respiratory illness, cardiovascular problems, cancer​ and other health conditions.​

“There are about 50 years of health studies showing that gas stoves are bad for our health, and the strongest evidence is on children and children’s asthma,” Brady Seals, a manager in the carbon-free buildings programme at the nonprofit clean energy group RMI and a co-author of the study, told Bloomberg. “By having a gas connection, we are polluting the insides of our homes.”

Short of barring the manufacture or importation of gas stoves, the CPSC could also impose emissions standards, CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr said.

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia sent a letter to the agency in December urging it to take action against the appliances, saying they are a “cumulative burden” on minority and low-income households.

Other side of the coin

Gas stoves are used in about 40 percent of US homes while the remainder use various forms of electric cookers so outlawing requires a major upheaval.

Critics of the report and the potential political response have pointed out that cooking on any type of stove produces harmful emissions and a more pertinent issue is how the gas stove is used rather than the product itself.

“Ventilation is really where this discussion should be, rather than banning one particular type of technology,” said Jill Notini, a vice president with the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers.

“Banning one type of a cooking appliance is not going to address the concerns about overall indoor air quality,” she went on to say. “We may need some behaviour change, we may need [people] to turn on their hoods when cooking.”

Studies in the results of common sense are, it seems, pending.