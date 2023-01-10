LIVE: Day 321 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Another day, another exchange of fire, more death and more suffering engendered by Russia’s unjustified aggression on Ukraine that has recently seen Russian forces concentrating their efforts and firepower on the Ukrainian city of Soledar, engaging Ukrainian defenders in a dogged and prolonged battle.

07:49 CET

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 10 January 2023

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 10 January 2023



— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 10, 2023

07:47 CET

NEW: #Wagner Group financier Yevgeny #Prigozhin continues to use reports of Wagner Group success in #Soledar, #Donetsk Oblast, in an attempt to bolster Wagner Group’s reputation as an effective fighting force. https://t.co/hh1ljCxvUP pic.twitter.com/J1kuMk4nmS

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) January 10, 2023

07:15 CET

The Russian Armed Forces have now concentrated their main efforts on #Soledar, but the result of this hard and prolonged battle will be the liberation of the entire #Donbass from the #Russian occupation. This statement was made by Volodymyr #Zelenskyy in his evening address. pic.twitter.com/t9tGTqT24k

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 10, 2023