Polish officials discuss country’s security amid Russian aggression on Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda convened a meeting with the Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, several ministers and other officials to discuss security issues amid the Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, on Monday.

Head of Poland’s National Security Bureau (BBN), Jacek Siewiera, who took part in the three-hour meeting, reported that Poland’s security likewise the capabilities of the Polish Armed Forces “remain the most important issue” for the Polish president.

He told reporters that the talks focused on “all projects to be implemented in the near future… in the field of alliance policy, such as (military) exercises” and on Poland’s policy towards the upcoming NATO summit to be held this year.

During the meeting the officials also discussed Polish aid to Ukraine “and the support we will continue to provide,” Siewiera added.

Monday’s meeting at the BBN headquarters was also attended by Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak and Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński.