North American leaders voice support for Brazilian democracy

U.S. and Mexican presidents, Joe Biden and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador respectively, as well as Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expressed their support for the “free will of the Brazilian people” and for the defence of democracy amidst civic unrest that saw former president Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters storm the presidential Palácio do Planalto in Brasília.

They referred to Sunday’s attack on Brazilian government buildings, parliament and the Supreme Court, which was carried out by supporters of the former president of the country, Jair Bolsonaro. As a result of the attack, the military police detained more than 1,200 people suspected of involvement in the attack on state institutions in Brasília, the country’s capital.

The U.S., Canadian and Mexican leaders condemned the attacks on democratic institutions in Brazil and appealed for the peaceful transfer of power.

“We support Brazil in protecting its democratic institutions. Our governments support the free will of the Brazilian people,” the leaders said in a joint statement.

Biden, Lopez Obrador and Trudeau also expressed their willingness to work with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on issues related to the Western Hemisphere. All three are in the capital of Mexico for the North American Leaders’ Summit which begins on Monday. It is the first meeting of the leaders since late 2021.

Lopez Obrador and Biden are expected to discuss economic integration, immigration, climate change and combating drug gangs. Trudeau will join the two in a discussion on a new initiative for strengthening economic ties, this while a major dispute grinds on over Mexico’s energy policies which have distracted from cooperating on other issues such as immigration.

The United States and Canada say their firms have been disadvantaged by Lopez Obrador’s campaign for giving over control of the market to his cash-strapped state energy companies. Lopez Obrador claims his drive is a matter of national sovereignty, arguing that past governments

skewed the energy market to favour private interests.

Bolsonaro in U.S.

The U.S. State Department said that it was incumbent on an individual who entered the United States on a so-called “A” visa reserved for diplomats and heads of state to depart the country within 30 days or apply for a change of immigration status if they are no longer engaged in official business.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before his term ended on Jan. 1, a week before his supporters stormed the country’s capital.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing that he could not comment on an individual’s visa status, but spoke in general about visa rules. According to Price, if an individual has no basis on which to be in the U.S., “an individual is subject to removal by the Department of Homeland Security.”