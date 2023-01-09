Lukashenka cannot play both sides against the middle any longer: activist

Belarusian dictator and Putin’s ‘sidekick’ Alyaksandr Lukashenka is notorious for artfully balancing between the West and Russia. But with Russia’s war in Ukraine now closing in on its first year and with ever-greater pressure from his protector Vladimir Putin, Lukashenka can’t exactly straddle the fence much longer needing to stay closer to Big Brother in Moscow, Andrej Stryzhak, human rights activist and head of the Bysol Foundation, tells TVP World.